Chloe Bailey gushes over sister Halle's son Halo

Chloe Bailey gushed over being an aunt of her nephew, Halo.

The 26-year-old singer recently appeared in PEOPLE in 10 for her upcoming film The Exorcism and opened up about her relationship with her sister Halle Bailey’s baby, Halo.



While gushing about her nephew she said, "He is the most handsome baby. He is the smartest baby."

"And maybe I’m biased, because I’m his auntie, but I am absolutely in love, Chloe continued.

Chloe recalled, "I was doing my makeup for my brother’s graduation, and I had my sisters with me and Halo and I had my concealer and contour on before I blended it. And he just thought it was the funniest thing. So I would keep inching closer and closer to him, and he would just laugh so hard.”

"Any time like that, it just makes me so happy, I feel like I’m the best auntie in the world,” the proud aunt added.

For those unversed, Halle and DDG became parents of their son Halo, in December 2023.

The parents introduced the infant last month when they posted their photos from a recent vacation.