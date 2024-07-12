Prince William has taken control of Kate Middleton’s life

Prince William reportedly has the final say in all matters pertaining to Kate Middleton, especially her public outings.

A royal butler who spent many years in Buckingham Palace’s employ has made these admissions and claims.

According to OK magazine Mr Burell said that while Kate “knows the world will want to see her,” William is “fiercely protective” and “will decide whether she's fit enough” to brace the limelight again.

The former employee also revealed some shocking insights and said, “William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family — fiercely.”

All in all, “There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle. He’s so fiercely protective.”

And “With William by her side, Kate’s safe because he will take care of her and would never let anyone harm her.”

“I think she trusts William implicitly and he has the final say,” Mr Burell also admitted.

Before signing off he also voiced excitement for Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon but made it clear that, “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.”