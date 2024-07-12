Eminem reveals 'conceptual' way to hear new album 'The Death of Slim Shady'

Eminem just got candid about how his latest album is supposed to be heard.

Taking to his social media platforms, the legendary rapper shared new information about the album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) as it nears its release.

In his latest X, formerly Twitter, update, the 51-year-old artist wrote, "Public service announcement: the 'death of slim shady' is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy."

Additionally, on Thursday, Eminem also took to his official Instagram account to upload an exciting trailer for his forthcoming project.

The musician can be seen tied to a metal folding chair, in the dark, at what seems like a basement. His hands can be seen tied behind his back and his mouth, gagged.

As a TV appears, with static visuals, an announcer’s narration can be heard, saying, "....Detroit rapper Eminem in a stunning move has released an album in which he is actually going to cancel himself."

"'He’s locked in my basement…' COUP DE GRÂCE #TheDeathofSlimShady 7/12," Eminem captioned his post.