Tom Cruise' candid reaction to new ‘Twisters' movie revealed

Tom Cruise watched his pal Glen Powell's new movie 'Twisters' at the European premiere

Tom Cruise had his mind blown by the new Twisters movie, per Anthony Ramos.

Cruise had a blast at the European premiere of the new Twisters movie starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead roles.

Ramos, who also stars in the movie, said the Top Gun: Maverick star was not suppressing his reactions to the disaster flick.

"Glen was sitting behind me, my brother was next to me, and Tom was behind my brother. Tom just kept hitting me the whole entire movie," Ramos told People.

"After the third time I turned back around, like, 'Yo, Tom Cruise is bugging out right now!' He keeps hitting me," he continued.

"He keeps hitting me because he's excited about different moments, and he's laughing," he added. "He’s just laughing out loud the whole entire film. He wasn't afraid to express himself. I was super grateful about that."

After hitting Ramos the whole time, the Mission Impossible star had a nice interaction with him.

Ramos recalled: "We hugged it out. He's like, 'Yo, bro, good man, good stuff.' So shout out to Tom Cruise, man. It was really cool."