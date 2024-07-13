Elon Musk donates to group backing Trump in US elections 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Republican candidate Donald Trump gesture during separate events. — Reuters/File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated to a political group working to elect Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming US elections, as per a report by Bloomberg on Friday.

Though the actual amount donated is not yet reported, however, it was mentioned that a "huge amount" was given to a group called America PAC.



Moreover, earlier in March, Musk posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was not willing to donate money to either candidate in the 2024 elections.

He wrote: "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President." In May, he also denied media reports that there had been talks over a potential advisory role for him in any Trump presidency.

On the contrary, Biden campaign spokesman James Singer said that Musk knows Trump is "a sucker who will sell America out, cutting his taxes while raising taxes on the middle class by $2,500."

"Joe Biden has been standing up to people like Elon and fighting for the middle class his entire career —and it’s why he’ll win in November," Singer said in a statement.

Notably, Musk in recent years has supported the Republican Party, which has weighed on his reputation and sales of Tesla, the biggest source of wealth for him.

The former US president pledged last month to abandon Biden administration’s "mandate" and support the electric vehicle industry.

"I'm a big fan of electric cars. I'm a fan of Elon," Trump said. adding: "He does an incredible job with Tesla."