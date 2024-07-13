India beat Pakistan to clinch World Championship of Legends 2024

India Champions' captain Yuvraj Singh. - WCL/screengrab

India win maiden edition of World Championship of Legends.

Rayadu hit 30-ball 50 with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Aamer Yamin was Pakistan's best bowler with figures of 2/29.



India Champions thrashed Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday.



The Men in Blue chased the 157-run target in the last over to win the maiden edition of the tournament.

India had a blistering start to the run chase with openers Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayadu smashing from the first over.

Pakistan bagged back-to-back wickets by dismissing Uthappa (10) and Suresh Raina (4) to bring themselves back in the game.

But a 60-run stand between Rayadu and Gurkeerat Singh helped India to recover. Rayadu hit 30-ball 50 with the help of five fours and two sixes. Gurkeerat made 34 off 33.

Yusuf Pathan was the key for India in taking close to the total with a quickfire 16-ball 30.

Meanwhile, skipper Yuvraj held one end to score not out 15 off 22 balls. Irfan Pathan hit the winning shot off Sohail Tanvir.

Aamer Yamin was Pakistan's best bowler with figures of 2/29.

Earlier, the Men in Green finished on 156/6 after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

India drew first blood by removing Sharjeel Khan (12) in the second over. Pakistan looked to score at a better rate, with Sohaib Maqsood (21) taking charge; however, Vinay Kumar bowled him to put pressure on the Men in Green.

Kamran Akmal (9-24) also couldn't capitalise on the start he got, whereas Younis Khan (7) couldn't replicate his semi-final heroics.

Malik remained composed at one end, but the slowness of the surface didn't allow him to accelerate. He made 41 off 36 balls.

Misbah-ul-Haq made 18 off 15 balls before being retired out.

Sohail Tanvir (19*) played a brisk cameo to take the total above 150.

Anureet Singh was the best bowler for India, picking three wickets.

Playing XIs

India Champions: Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Shukla, Anureet Singh

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan(c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan