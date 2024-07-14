 
Prince Harry faces major stumble in public

Prince Harry has just suffered a major stumble, that too in public

July 14, 2024

Prince Harry has just suffered a massive stumble, that too in public and an expert has just shared some insights about it all.

All comments and statements have come from royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

Everything Ms Elser stated was in reference to the royal’s Pat Tillman award for 2024 and prompted the expert to say, “while the Sussexes’ housekeeper tries to work out how to dust the Duke’s new knobbly silver showpiece of a trophy, we are left to ponder, just how big of a mess has this award been for him?”

Because “After two weeks of negative coverage and tens of thousands of people rallying online to express their displeasure, no matter how no matter how humble and moving his speech, no matter how proud (and fabulous) Meghan looked, watching on from the audience, it’s hard to frame this all as anything but quite the stumble as the couple attempts to pull off their US relaunch.”

