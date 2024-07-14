Trump shooting: What has FBI disclosed about shooter?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is assisted by US Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. — Reuters

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said Saturday that the shooting that wounded Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was an assassination attempt.

In a late-night press conference in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was holding a rally when shots rang out, Special Agent Kevin Rojek told reporters: "This evening we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against our former president Donald Trump."

Providing details about the man involved in the attack, the FBI agent said that the bureau had "tentatively identified" the shooter, adding they had no reason to believe the threat was ongoing.

"At this time we are not prepared to identify who the shooter is, we are close to an identification," Special Agent Kevin Rojek told the press conference, saying agents were "working feverishly" to confirm.

"We have no reason to believe that there is any other existing threat out there," he said.

A CNN reporter posted on X citing sources that the FBI has identified a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man as the suspected shooter.

The FBI agent did not give an exact time on when the next press conference would be held to provide details about the shooting, but told reporters that they would provide "plenty of information".