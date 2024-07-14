 
Geo News

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco break silence on who said 'I Love You' first

From being the first to profess love to being the most romantic, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco answer all

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who said 'I Love You' first

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have answered some burning questions in a recent video.

The award-winning popstar sat with her music producer boyfriend for a couple's challenge 'Who's Most Likely To' in a TikTok video posted on Friday.

This led to many intriguing admissions as the musician couple answered questions surrounding their romance besides other questions.

It was discovered that Gomez was the first to say those three magical words 'I Love you.'

However, Benny proudly pointed to himself for the question, “Who is more romantic?”, but Gomez showed her mixed response by waving her hands.

Neither of them had a strong opinion for the questions “Who’s the first to apologize during an argument?”

He also pointed to himself for the question, “Who likes to be the big spoon?”

The couple strongly agreed that neither of them would forget Valentine’s Day.

Gomez and Blanco have been together since last year but went public with their relationship in December 2023.

In May of this year, Blanco confessed that he thinks about having children with her 'every day.'

Blanco kept his prior love life quite private and was previously linked to a model named Elsie Hewitt for several years.

