Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'

Austin Butler weighed in on his healthy bonding with 'The Bikeriders' co-star Tom Hardy

July 14, 2024

Austin Butler recently got candid about his friendship with Tom Hardy.

The actor discussed his bond with the Venom star in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Reflecting on their surprising bonding, the actor branded his senior actor as his “hero.”

He kicked off the chat by saying, "You never know when you meet your heroes if you're going to get along."

"And Tom makes me laugh harder than almost anyone in this world," Austin added of Tom’s sense of humour.

Spilling the beans on their "healthy camaraderie," the flick’s director Jeff Nichols revealed a sweet anecdote.

He recalled, "When Benny comes over to talk to Kathy, Tom yells out, 'Hey Austin, just turn your chair around. Just go ahead and turn your chair around.'"

Jeff added, "Austin did it, and then it gave him something to prop his arms up on. And these massive biceps and triceps, glistening in the light."

For those unversed, the character of Benny, is played by Austin the movie whereas Jodie Comer portrays his girlfriend Kathy.

