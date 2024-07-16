Serial killer Collins Jomaisi Khalusha who killed 42 women arrested in Kenya

Prime suspect behind Kware killings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia seen in this undated image.— Instagram@thestatesmandigital/file

Kenyan police have arrested Collins Jomaisi Khalusha, 33, who is alleged to be a ‘’serial killer’’, suspected of murdering nine women whose decomposing bodies were mutilated and dumped in a disused quarry ground, suspected to be a rubbish dump.

Khalusha admitted to having murdered 42 women since 2022 including his wife.

The arrest happened at a bar at around 3:00 am on Monday while Khalusha was watching the Euro final match. The recent finding of mutilated corpses at Mukuru quarry of Nairobi has led to surprise and anger all over the country.

Director of Criminal Investigation cast his voice and said, “ [He] confessed to having lured, killed, disposed of 42 female bodies at the dumping site, all murdered between 2022 and as recent as Thursday. ”

These revelations prompted many Kenyans to wonder how 42 people could be murdered in two years without police knowledge. After his arrest, the suspect, Khalusha, directed the police to his home, approximately 100 meters from the scene of the crime.

They included phones, a laptop, two forged identity cards, female clothes that were personal to the victims, a machete that is said to have been used to dismember the deceased, and nine sacks which resemble those used to pack the dead.

Police have closed the dump where the bodies were identified in different states of rigor mortis. They all died from asphyxiation and the age range of the victims was between 18 and 30 years.

Authorities have confirmed discovering nine bodies in the quarry although the residents of the area and human rights activists continue hunting for more bodies with one of the residents Joseph Waweru and his team helping out in pulling out the bodies.

Waweru noted that he saw 16 severely mutilated corpses during the time. The police are yet to ask Khalusha for reasons that led to the bloodbath and he is expected to answer to charges in court on Tuesday.