Taylor Swift showers pregnant Brittany Mahomes with love & hugs 

July 16, 2024

Taylor Swift showed love to her dear friend, Brittany Mahomes, who recently announced her pregnancy.

Swift was seen in Mahomes’ Instagram carousel post in which the two of them were hugging each other.

It is pertinent to mention that Patrick Mahomes’ wife smiled as she leaned in and wrapped her arms around the waist of the much-taller pop star, who put one arm atop Brittany’s shoulders.

Furthermore, according to Page Six, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his teammate Travis Kelce, who has been dating Swift for close to a year, were both in the photo, which appeared to have been taken after the singer’s third and final Amsterdam Eras Tour show earlier this month.

As per the earlier publication, Brittany was spotted hugging her husband during Swift’s concert, before she checked on Kelce, who seemingly wiped away tears as his girlfriend sang a special mashup of songs seemingly dedicated to him.

In regards to the carousel post, the slideshow also featured the ladies facing the same direction as Swift kissed her friend’s head, while the caption stated, “London & Amsterdam, a time was had.”

Brittany post also included which sweet moments from across the pond with the couple’s two children, daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

For the overseas outing with the Grammy winner and the Chiefs tight end, Brittany rocked a sparkly black pajama-inspired Prada set comprised of a long-sleeved button-down and loose pants, which she accessorized with a matching purse.

Meanwhile, Swift stunned in a baby blue tea-length cowl-neck dress with multicolored patterned fabric poking up through the neckline and completed her look with chunky heeled sandals and a heart shaped bag.

According to Page Six, Swift and Brittany have become close amid Taylor’s ongoing romance with Kelce as they’ve been spotted at several Chiefs events together and on numerous girls’ nights out.

