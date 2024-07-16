 
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoy romantic date in France

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met in 2016 and got engaged in 2019

July 16, 2024

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom have been recently spotted enjoying quality time together.

As per the pictures shared by the Mail One, the pair was caught enjoying a boat ride together in Saint Tropez, France.

The 39-year-old singer, who recently released her song Woman's World, could be seen showing off her toned body in two-piece short brown attire for the romantic date.

As for Bloom, the 47-year-old actor opted to wear a white crew neck T-shirt and light-coloured shorts.

Their romantic outing comes after Perry expressed her love for her husband-to-be during a recent Q&A session on Instagram with fans.

When one of the fans asked the singer to, 'Tell us about Orlando's Magic Stick,' she replied, 'Well, we've been together for a while... so I guess he’s got the magic in him!'

The pair first began dating in 2016, and later split in 2017. They later reiterated their romance in 2018. 

The couple also has been blessed with a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom together, who turns 4 this August.

