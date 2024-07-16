Queen Camilla's calm demeanor earns praise after security scare

King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal visit to Jersey was briefly disrupted by a security concern, which was later deemed a false alarm.



Despite the scare, the Queen Consort Camilla remained calm and composed, and continued eating her ice cream while she and Charles were taken to a nearby hotel.

Hailing the Queen for remaining cool, former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole pointed out how Camilla focused on ‘important’ things first.

"I'm sure there's a sort of heightened sense of security concern because of events in America, which we know about from Saturday night,” he told GB News.

"But what stands out for me is the coolness of the Queen. She was eating an ice cream at the time, one of her aides whispered in her ear that there was a security concern, and she was taken away with the King to a nearby hotel,” the expert added.

"She continued eating her ice cream, so rather like Drake before the Armada, she concentrated on the important things first."