Auli'i Cravalho gets candid about her 'growing' role in 'Moana 2'

Auli'i Cravalho just got candid about her role in one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The 23-year-old had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine where she expressed her gratitude for getting to be a part of Moana 2, as she reprises her voice-over role of the titular island princess.

Cravalho, who is also partners with SHEBA and Kuleana Coral Reefs, working on a short-film on account of Coral Reef Awareness week, titled, Growing Hope in Hawai'i, spoke of Moana and said, "She's growing. She is pushing herself now even further beyond the reef."

Even though it has been almost eight years since the release of the first part of Moana, the actress admitted her connection to the Disney character, expressing that she "felt like I grew right along with" Moana.



"The recording booth is truly my happy place, and [I'm grateful to] come back to this character that I know so well, but also take her on a completely different journey," said the Hawaii native star.

According to the tagline of Moana 2 by Disney, the story revolves around the princess who receives “an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors” taking on an adventure “to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”