Has Johnny Depp put a ring on Yulia Vlasova? Insider reveals

Johnny Depp romance with Yulia Vlasova laid bare

July 17, 2024

Johnny Depp is not engaged to model Yulia Vlasova, says an insider.

The American actor, who is currently toy focusing on his work schedule, is involved in a casual relationship with Yulia, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Depp and Yulia are keeping their romance "casual" and that "they see each other here and there." 

This comes as Depp is greatly focused on his work, as people around him reveal he has no time to go back to darker period.

An insider revealed: "There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people.”

They added: “There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period. There’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter. He’s feeling better about where he is in life."

