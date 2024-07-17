Meghan Markle in ‘tears' as strawberry jam mocked worldwide

Meghan Markle is seemingly upset over her lifestyle brand not progressing as she hoped.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched American Riviera Orghard as her entry into the lifestyle market, was pushed on the verge of tears after failed brand.

Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed to the Mirror US: "There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned – she loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public."

Tom added: "Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special.

He continued: "She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work."