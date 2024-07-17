Prince Harry, Meghan Markle terrified over irresponsible nannies

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not last with a nanny for Prince Archie.



The Duke and Dichess of Sussex were seemingly horrified at the idea of leaving son alone after initially planning to fix their routines.

Royal authors Omid Scobie revealed how Harry planned to "hire a night nurse to establish a sleep schedule and be an extra pair of helping hands."

They wrote: "But their time with the couple was brief. Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible."

The authors added: “He and Meghan liked the idea that when they went to bed at night, it was just the three of them in the house. Cosy and private."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.