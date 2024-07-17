 
This is the only thing that would make Joe Biden quit 2024 presidential race

Several Democrats have called for Biden to step down after disastrous performance in debate against Donald Trump

July 17, 2024

US President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, July 16, 2024. — Reuters
United States President Joe Biden has recently revealed the only thing that would make him drop out of the 2024 presidential race amid growing calls among Democrats for him to step down as the party's 2024 presidential candidate.

Democrats have urged Biden, 81, to quit the presidential race in light of his much-criticised performance in a June debate against former president Donald Trump, 78, Fox News reported.

However, the president has consistently refused to step down and declined rumours that he may be unfit for the position of the country's next president.

During an interview with Black Entertainment Television (BET) on Tuesday, Biden, who is desperately trying to do some damage control, revealed the only thing that he says would drive him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

"If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, the doctors came and said you've got this problem, that problem," Biden said during the interview.

"But I made a serious mistake in the whole debate and, look, when I originally ran, you might remember it, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate. I thought that I would be able to move from this, to pass it on to somebody else. But I didn't anticipate things getting so, so, so divided."

"Quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom. And I think I've demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact we were told we couldn't get it done. But there's more to do, and I'm reluctant to walk away from that," he added.

The interview marks Biden's third scheduled sit-down interview with a television network as he seeks to maintain his support from Black voters.

Despite holding a solid majority of Black voters, the Biden campaign has seen a notable drop in enthusiasm in key swing states since 2020.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released last month found that support for Biden among Black voters has dropped roughly 20 percentage points in both Michigan and Pennsylvania since the last election.

