Brittany Mahomes's baby girl enjoys sweet treats in Kitchen

Brittany Mahomes enjoys sweet treats with her baby girl as she posts on Instagram stories

July 18, 2024

Brittany Mahomes shares kitchen moments with her baby girl, Sterling Skye.

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a snap on her Instagram stories as her three year old daughter was standing in the kitchen on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that in the photo, Sterling was smiling as she held up a homemade Mickey Mouse Popsicle.

In regards to the picture, Sterling was standing on her high chair while sporting a peach-patterned apron over her blue dress while Brittany wrote across the photo, “The cutest girl ever,” while tagging her husband, Patrick Mahnomes.

Furthermore, according to People, on July 12th, Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced that they were expecting their third baby together as they shared a joint Instagram reel with both of their children.

Moreover, the couple shares a son named Patrick Bronze Lavon Mahomes III who is 18 months old.

As far as Patrick is concerned, according to the earlier outlet, he stated in a training camp press conference that he’s one with having more children after their third baby. 

