Prince Harry finds a brand new identity in Hollywood

Prince Harry has reportedly found a very new identity in Hollywood as “they're whingers, complainers, hypocrites.”

Royal commentator Lee Cohen made all these claims and admissions.

For those unversed, Mr Cohen also serves as the UK policy advisor for the US Congress.

During this interview with The Sun, he referenced the couple’s breakup from Spotify and said, “It all started to change through so many factors and then you have executives in Hollywood calling them... 'expletive' grifters.”

“Now that [was] just broadcast everywhere and social media created hashtags calling them 'Harry and Meghan are grifters' - what a terrible label to have.”

To make matters worse, “Grifters is so at the other end of the spectrum from, you know, the Royal Family.”

Mr Cohen also went onto add, “It's unbelievable. But that 'grifters' comment will stay with them forever and they're now the butt of Hollywood jokes by comedians and [in] cartoons... Everyone has their number, which is that they're whingers, complainers, hypocrites, all of this.”

So “Quite frankly I don't know how they can recover from it,” he also added before signing off.