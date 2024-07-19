Meghan Markle sparks alarm bells for King Charles

Meghan Markle has been sending alarm bells racing through Buckingham Palace.

Comments about it all have been brought to light by a well placed inside source.

This source in question broke all their thoughts down during a chat with The Mail and explained the ‘damage’ she’s done to the Firm with her public spat with Thomas Markle.

According to the insider, “Meghan's public disagreements with her father set alarm bells ringing at the time.”

Even “Her Majesty realised the potential damage they could do to the Royal Family in general,” the source added.

And “Looking back, the Queen might have had an inkling of what was to come.”

But “It is interesting to note that Meghan is not on speaking terms with any of her family apart from her mother and a niece. Nobody else in her family speaks to her and she does not speak to them.”

“Likewise the relationship between Prince Harry and his family is hardly existing at this moment, which is not surprising considering the criticism that has been laid about the Royal Family from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they departed from the royal circle.”

“It is difficult to see how those relationships are going to be mended without some apologies on the part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They are showing no signs of that.”