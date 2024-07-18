 
Christina Hall gets a hip lesson from teenage daughter in sweet outing

The HGTV star is a mother to 2 sons and a daughter

July 18, 2024

Christina Hall’s daughter Taylor is teaching mom a lesson on a hand gesture

In a recent episode of Christina on the Coast, the 41-year-old design expert received an impromptu tutorial from her teenage daughter on how to dap her up.

In an exclusive clip received by People magazine, the mother-daughter duo were having some frozen yogurt.

Hall started the video by saying, “It’s always important to spend time with family, so I’m taking Taylor for one of her favorite treats.”

After deciding their flavors they sat at a table outside and were enjoying their quality time together.

Hall pointed out, “It’s so crazy how much older you look without braces, and I can’t believe you’re going to be 13,”

“How do I have a teenager? It’s freaking me out,” she continued saying as Taylor shrugs.

The proud mom asked, “You only turn 13 once… you want to do a party?” Taylor immediately responds, “Yes.”

The soon-to-be teenager wanted a tropical-themed pool party with girls only.

After deciding more details of the party she asked her mom, “We got a plan?” and reached her hands towards her mom saying, “Dap me up.”

This sentence left Hall in confusion. While looking at the puzzled face on her mom’s face Taylor told her mom “You’re so old.”

It is pertinent to mention that the scene was recorded in September 2023 before Taylor's birthday

For those unversed, The Christina on the Coast star welcomed Brayden and her 13-year-old daughter Taylor Reese with her ex Tarek El Moussa and she shares her son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

