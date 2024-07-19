Photo: Johnny Depp, Will Smith share similar 'passions:' Report

Johnny Depp and Will Smith were recently papped together at a dream beach get away.

Spilling the beans on their friendship, the insider privy to People Magazine shared that duo "have known each other for years" and noted that they both are “fans of each other."

The source added, "They see each other from time to time — both have busy traveling schedules, and Depp spends most of his time in the U.K.," says the insider.

"The two men are in the south of France at the same time, as most of Europe [is] at the moment," they continued.

The source also noted about their company at this beachy outing, musician Saad Ahmed, and revealed about the actors, "They both share a passion for music outside of their acting careers," adding, that they "together en route to the Andrea Bocelli concert they’re both performing at."

"They had a great time, also hanging out with Ed Sheeran," the source also revealed about their trip to Europe, on a yacht, before signing off from the chat.

This candid outing comes after it was disclosed that Johnny Depp is now dating Russian model Yulia Vlasova.