Foo Fighters express 'disappointment' over concert conclusion due to 'dangerous weather'

Foo Fighters decided to 'call it a night' after the weather in New York City turned dangerous for spectators

July 19, 2024

Foo Fighters just prioritized their fans’ safety.

During their July 17 concert, the 15-time Grammy winning rock band, halted their show in Citi Field due to unfavourable weather.

Taking to their official X, formerly Twitter account, the band wrote, "We are so disappointed that we were unable to play our full set for tonight’s fantastic crowd at Citi Field.”

The Everlong rockers continued, “But the safety of our fans, the crew and everyone working in the stadium comes first, so when it was determined that there was no safe way to continue the show in this dangerous weather, we had no choice but to call it a night.”

"We're grateful for every second we were able to play for you and looking forward to seeing you again — maybe as soon as Friday!" Foo Fighters concluded.

Citi Field also shared a message of the conclusion of the show, stating that, “unfortunately due to the continued presence of lightning in the area, tonight’s show has concluded. Please exit the venue and have a safe night.”

