Kevin Jonas opens up about plans to grow his family

Kevin Jonas opened up about plans to grow his family

Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle are open to welcoming baby no 3.



On July 18, the 36-year-old Jonas Brothers member appeared on Nick Viall's podcast titled The Viall Files and revealed that he and his wife were taking 'health time' before any other addition to the family.

"If it's God's will, we'll see," Kevin told the host, about adding another baby to his family.

He went on to say, "It's like, we took some health time for my wife. She has Lyme disease, so she really wanted to get that right. She's kind of only coming out of it now, in a good way, which is wonderful."

Kevin further explained saying, "Like all things, it just takes time and figuring out your life. But definitely not ruling it out.”

It is pertinent to mention that the musician and his wife Danielle are parents to two daughters 7-year-old Valentina and 10-year-old Alena.

The couple first met on a family vacation in the Caribbean in 2007 and got engaged in July 2009 following their marriage in December of the same year.