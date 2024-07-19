Trumps reunite for Republican campaign: politics remains family business

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is joined on stage by his wife Melania and other relatives on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, July 18, 2024. — Reuters

The Republican candidate's wife, Melania, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, joined the campaign for the forthcoming elections on Thursday for his acceptance of the nomination.

During the campaign, Mrs Trump was seated with other VIPs at the back of the arena, along with her daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

In January 2021 and in November 2022, it seemed that the Trumps might lose their influence in politics. However, their appearance in the campaign on Thursday answered all the questions. The family is the heart of the Republican Party more than ever before.

Moreover, politics has turned into a family affair, and the Trumps have considerable involvement in political affairs.

This can be witnessed in the recent events of the Republican Party. Lara Trump, Eric's wife, spoke Tuesday as the co-chair of the Republican Party. Donald Trump Jr.'s teenage daughter, Kai, spoke Wednesday night, after the younger Trump's longtime fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Tiffany Trump, Trump's younger daughter, was in the audience on Monday.

Nevertheless, the former president's wife and daughter, Ivanka, were not seen at the events held before Thursday. Barron Trump, 18, has not appeared in the family seats Thursday night.

Additionally, Melania's last known appearance with Trump was when they went together to cast their primary ballots on Super Tuesday in March.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump mentioned that she will not be involved in the campaigns like she was in 2016 and 2020. The 42-year-old will be focusing on her family.

In 2016 and 2020, Ivanka was a senior adviser to her father in the White House and introduced Trump at the conventions.