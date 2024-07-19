Ivanka Trump celebrates her daughter's 13th birthday with all-white themed party

Ivanka Trump kissing her daughter Arabella in a picture she uploaded on her Instagram account on July 18, 2024. —Instagram/ @ivankatrump

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s daughter, Arabella, turned 13 on Thursday. On this special day, Ivanka wrote a heartwarming caption and posted several photos on her Instagram handle, which has 7.5 million followers.

“Happy 13th birthday to my incredible daughter, Arabella! Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream," she wrote in the caption.

Additionally, the former president’s daughter posted photos of her daughter celebrating her special day with her loved ones.

The couple threw a sweet all-white party, and the birthday girl posed with her friends while wearing a crown, and they had a cupcake-making station with customised aprons for her guests.

As the teenager is a ‘Swiftie’, they had a white heart-shaped cake with Taylor Swift’s lyric, "Boys only want love if it's torture."

Arabella is a young girl with multiple interests and talents, like music and sports.

"Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish," Ivanka reflected.

Additionally, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka’s new best friend, also contributed to the celebration by writing ‘Happy Birthday’, in the comments section.

Recently, Arabella attended the billionaire Anant Ambani’s wedding along with her family. She is also the big sister to Joseph Frederick, 10, and Theodore James, 8.