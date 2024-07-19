'Emily In Paris' announces big plans for British actor for the fourth season

'Emily In Paris' ropes new British actor to appear in fourth season: Report

Emily In Paris roped a new actor to join the iconic cast of the hit Netflix show.

It is pertinent to mention that the first instalment of the fourth season will air on August 15th and the audience will see the British actor Rupert Everett, alongside star Lily Collins.

As per the reports by Daily Mail, Rupert will play Giorgio Barbieri, the owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome.

The earlier outlet mentioned that Giorgio will be playing the life of every party. Moreover, the actor is set to be friends with Sylvie for decades as well, as part of his backstory.

In regards to the cast, along with Rupert, four newbies have joined the cast crew, including Anna Galiena, Raoul Bova, Thalia Besson and Eugenio Franceschini.

As far as Lily Collins is concerned, as per the reports by Daily Mail, she is already spotted filming with hunky newcomer Eugenio as he is set to play the character Marcello, a direct and confident man who is substantive but never flashy while being true to the roots of his family's company.

The first part of Emily In Paris will be available to watch on August 15 with viewers having to wait almost an entire month for the second instalment in September.