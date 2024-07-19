Elvis Presley's ex wife Priscilla files lawsuit over financial abuse

Elvis Presley's former wife Priscilla Presley is taking legal action for being taken advantage of with finances.



Priscilla's lawyer Marty Singer filed a lawsuit against a woman named Brigitte Kruse and others, alleging exploitation and theft of $1 million, TMZ reported.

As per the legal filings available with People, Kruse's legal team said, "We cannot respond because counsel has not been served with a copy of the lawsuit. We have alerted Ms. Presley’s attorneys that we do not have a copy of this filing but they have not responded."

Priscilla claims that Kruse, the founder of Kruse GWS Auctions, controlled Priscilla's finances and forced her into a "form of indentured servitude" by "gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and duping her into believing that they would take care of her (personally and financially)."

"They convinced [Priscilla] that all of her former advisors were either deceitful or incompetent, and that she was leaving millions of dollars on the table as the result of their mismanagement," the filing alleges.

The documents claim that "by isolating her and immersing themselves in every aspect of her life, the Defendants were able to fraudulently induce [Priscilla] into giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and control over her bank accounts."

Priscilla, 79, met Kruse through mutual connections and began working together by the end of 2021.