Sheila Jackson Lee, head of Pakistan caucus in US Congress, dies at 74

Sheila Jackson Lee, who was the founder and co-chair of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress, died on Friday at the age of 74 after battling pancreatic cancer.



"Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas," Sheila's family said in a statement.

The family's statement highlighted Sheila's extensive contributions as a local, national, and global humanitarian, who was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children.

According to NBC News, Sheila announced in June that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.



Sheila, who is the longest-serving congresswoman, was awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of her services.

She not only pushed for legislation related to civil rights but also for the Sentencing Reform Act of 2015 and the George Floyd Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act.

The congresswoman was the lead sponsor of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Born in Queens, New York, Sheila graduated from Yale University and the University of Virginia Law School. She also worked as a lawyer privately and as a staff counsel for the House Select Committee on Assassinations.

Before being elected to Congress, Sheila served in Houston's government as a member of the City Council and municipal judge.

She is survived by her husband, two children and two grandchildren.

Condolences

Pakistan Consulate General Houston issued a statement on X, saying that the country lost a remarkable friend.



"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Congresswoman [Sheila Jackson Lee]. Pakistani-American community in Houston lost a remarkable friend. As a fierce fighter, she worked tirelessly for the people. We share the grief of the family. RIP," it said.



Sheila was a strong supporter of the Pakistani community and had visited the country several times, ensuring assistance and cooperation at the US government level.

From the president of Houston-Karachi Sister City, Saeed Sheikh, to Dr Yaqoob Sheikh of Apna, and officials of various Pakistani organisations, as well as socio-political and literary circles, the Pakistani community mourns the loss.

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry offered his condolences over Sheila's death.

He said: "Truly saddened by the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas after a battle with cancer, she was founder and Co Chairman of Pakistan caucus, Pakistan and people of Kashmir lost a great friend in USA Congress."

