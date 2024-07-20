Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Mahomes reveal the gender of their third baby

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes are going to welcome another girl in their household.



It is pertinent to mention that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Kansas City Current co-owner revealed in a celebratory joint Instagram post on Friday that their third child is a girl.

As per Daily Mail, the parents-to-be has a 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, who helped them unveil the moment by playing a fun game of Tic-Tac-Toe.

Skye revealed three three pink Xs in a row, pink smoke came through and matching confetti made the scene complete as Sterling proudly held a "big sister" flag.

According to the earlier outlet, the pair also shares son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 19 months.

Furthermore, in an Instagram Q&A session, the couple was asked if Bronze was the result of a planned pregnancy in spring 2023.

In that regards, Brittany revealed that the couple's son was conceived on their wedding night. She was later asked if she got to do any cute pregnancy reveals with her Super Bowl-winning husband.

Moreover, as per Daily Mail, in an interview Patrick stated that he's "done with having kids now."