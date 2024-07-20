What's the average temperature of UK's warmest town this summer?

This image shows an aerial view of Ipswich, Suffolk, UK. — Unsplash

While countries around the world are experiencing extreme temperatures, the United Kingdom is also experiencing a mini heatwave with parts of the country set to hit around 30°C.

Many UK residents are looking forward to make the most of the sunshine following a spell of poor July weather.

Additionally, with over 264,000 searches for "UK holidays" in the last month, many Brits are sticking on home turf this summer to soak up the sun, Daily Express reported.

With this in mind, UK holiday provider, Parkdean Resorts, conducted an analysis of the average temperatures of towns and cities across the UK to reveal the warmest destinations to visit this summer.

According to the analysis, the warmest town in the UK this summer is Ipswich in Suffolk which has an average temperature of 22°C this summer.

The town makes a perfect summer destinatiom to spend quality time with your family and entertain them with the town’s numerous museums and rich maritime history.

The town of Norwich in Norfolk ranked as the second warmest destination in the UK this summer with an average temperature of 21°C, according to the analysis.

Norwich is home to a beautiful cathedral and many beaches just a short drive away, it’s the perfect sunny location for family days out and an ice cream.

The third, fourth and fifth ranks were occupied by Whitstable in Kent, Exmouth in Devon and Hastings in Sussex, respectively.

The average temperature in Whitstable was measured at 20.67°C, while in Exmouth and Hastings it was measured at 20.33°C.