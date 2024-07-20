 
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid fresh blow to Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation CEO Dominic Reid has decided to step down after a decade in the role

July 20, 2024

Buckingham Palace has shared its first social media post after Prince Harry received a major setback related to Invictus Games Foundation.

The IGF shared a photo of Prince Harry with Dominic Reid on X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed that the CEO has decided to step down after a decade in the role.

The tweet reads, “While he isn't going anywhere just yet (we've got the @InvictusGames25 to look forward to!), our CEO Dominic Reid OBE shares his intention to step down as CEO after a decade in the role.”

Hours after blow to Harry, the palace uploaded a video of King Charles wherein the monarch is seen meeting European leaders.

The palace wrote in the caption of the post, “The King welcomed 46 European leaders at a reception at the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace yesterday.

“Members of His Majesty's Government were also in attendance.”

This is royal family’s first social media post after Harry’s blow.

