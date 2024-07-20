Democrats grapple with candidate replacement as Biden vows to stay

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, US, April 28, 2021. — Reuters

The rulemaking arm of the Democratic National Committee has held a meeting prior to their plans for a virtual roll call before August 7 to nominate the new presidential pick before the party’s convention later in the month in Chicago, reported TRT World.



However, when US President Joe Biden insisted that he would stay in the election race against the Republican candidate Donald Trump, Democrats struggled to unite behind a candidate replacement.

As Trump has wrapped up an enthusiastic Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, these are crucial few days for Biden and his party.

Consequently, Democrats, who are apparently racing time, have been considering the extraordinary possibility of replacing Biden for a new presidential nominee before their own convention.

President Barack Obama and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi are one of the prominent Democrats, who have expressed worries over Biden’s chances.

Pelosi has also privately told Biden that the party could lose the ability to seize control of the House if he doesn't step aside.

Moreover, the US president was also called on by New Mexico Senator Martin to exit the race. Notably, this made him the third Senate Democrat to do so.

"By passing the torch, he would secure his legacy as one of our nation's greatest leaders and allow us to unite behind a candidate who can best defeat Donald Trump and safeguard the future of our democracy," said Heinrich, who's up for reelection.

Additionally; Representatives Jared Huffman, Mark Veasey, Chuy Garcia, and Mark Pocan, who represented a wide swath of the caucus, called on Biden to step aside.

"We must defeat Donald Trump to save our democracy," they wrote.

Separately, Representative Sean Casten of Illinois wrote in an op-ed that with "a heavy heart and much personal reflection", he, too, was calling on Biden to "pass the torch to a new generation."

Despite many calls urging Biden to step down, he maintained that he will stay in the election race earlier on Friday.

"The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win," the 81-year-old said in a statement from the Delaware beach home where he is in COVID isolation.

"I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week," Biden added, as his doctor said the president was bouncing back from the symptoms of the disease.