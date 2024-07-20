Kim Kardashian boosts ego after partying with Drake, Tom Brady: Source

Kim Kardashian is seemingly sick of living a single life after Odell Jr. Beckham “dump.”



And in the pursuit of her romantic endeavors, the SKIMS founder is taking the Good American founder, Khloe, along her, as per the report of Life & Style.

A source recently revealed to the outlet, “Kim’s sick and tired of seeing Khloé moping around by herself and pining for Tristan,” and she has no issue in playing the wingwoman for her heartbroken sister.

“So she dragged her out to party, and they had the best time together flirting with all the hot guys there. They both got a ton of attention, even though the place was crawling with hot models,” the source added of the Kardashian sisters’ recent presence at the Hamptons 4th of July parties.

The insider continued to reveal, “Kim and Khloé were getting hit on pretty well by every guy in the place,” and this “was a huge ego boost” for both of them as previously it was disclosed that Kim is struggling with her self-esteem after latest split.

“It was a huge night for both of them and it went a long way to making them feel confident about their sex appeal. They got to hang out with Tom Brady, with Drake, with Leo DiCaprio, the list goes on and on,” the source added.

In conclusion, the source noted, “It was just what they both needed,” adding, “They’ve both decided that this is going to be the summer of hot men!”