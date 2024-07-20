Jelly Roll joins country music star-studded line-up for 'Twisters' film song

Jelly Roll just became a part of the Twisters club with his music!

The country music star released a music video to the soundtrack of the latest movie with the name of Dead End Road which is included in Twisters: The Album.

As the musician gets inside of his pickup truck, he aims to chase tornadoes himself, as he sang the lyrics, "'Cause that highway to hell is the road I'm on / I need to turn around before I'm too far gone."

The 39-year-old artist then sang the chorus, "If I'm ever gonna make it on them streets of gold / I gotta quit livin' on a dead end road."



In the visuals of the video, Jelly Roll could be seen speeding down a dirt road to reach a tornado just like in the movie, Twisters which is a sequel to the 1996 disaster film.

Dead End Road also includes snippets from the film with stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones as the Son of a Sinner singer lends his vocal talent to the song.



Jelly Roll’s song, Dead End Road, for Twisters: The Album was led up to its release after tracks like Luke Combs', Ain't No Love in Oklahoma, Miranda Lambert's, Ain't in Kansas Anymore, Lainey Wilson's Too Easy, Megan Moroney's, Never Left Me and Bailey Zimmerman's, Hell or High Water, were launched.