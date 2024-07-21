Madonna's son, David gives insights into life after 'living' on his own

Madonna's children are coming of age!

In the Instagram Live of the music icon’s now 18-year-old son, David Banda, his followers got an insight into his life after his recent high school graduation.

In a recent Instagram Live, the star's 18-year-old son David Banda gave some insight into his life after his recent high school graduation.

A fan asked the young boy if he "likes living on your own," to which David responded that he loves it before clarifying that he is currently sharing a home with his girlfriend.

"It's lovely to experience it being 9 o'clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don't have enough money to get food, but we don't have enough food in the house and scavenging," he quipped, adding, "It's fun."

A source also spilled to PEOPLE that Madonna remains “very close” to her son and that she has "always been supportive of all of her kids."

David and his sister Mercy James, also 18, both achieved major milestones as Madonna uploaded a Mother’s Day post, gushing over her kids.

Madonna captioned her post, "David and Mercy graduated high school ... Finally the realization that they were raising me and not the other way around."