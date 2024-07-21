Kamala Harris rallies for Biden, criticises Trump at Fundraiser in Massachusetts

Kamala Harris was warmly welcomed by the crowd in Provincetown fundraiser. —Reuters

US Vice President Kamala Harris backed President Joe Biden and criticised his opponent, Donald Trump, while addressing a fundraiser event in Provincetown, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Harris referred to Biden as one of the most important leaders in the United States and ensured that the Democrats were going to win.

"Our president" and "one of the most consequential presidents in American history," she said. “We are going to win this election."



Additionally, the 49th vice president added that achieving something big takes a lot of hard work.

“It’s not going to be easy. But we are a group of people who understand that anything worthwhile takes a lot of hard work,” Harris said. “It takes grit. It takes believing in something and then going forward.”

Meanwhile, Harris was welcomed by the crowd with excitement, and many of them hoped for her to be the next president.

In the event, a huge oil portrait of the vice president was placed on a stand, and a woman shouting out, “Go get ‘em, Kamala!” was greeted with a huge cheer.

As per CNN, the event, which had been planned for weeks, turned out to be very successful, raising over $1 million.

The fundraising goal was more than doubled. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also spoke at the event, expressing his support for Biden and highlighting the administration’s achievements.

“We aren’t so much holding on to a democracy as we are building one, making it more perfect, in this extraordinary American project that will turn 250 years old in 2026, during the president’s next term,” Buttigieg said.

Addressing the mood of many Democrats, Buttigieg added, “That’s what is possible if we say no to the people out there banning books and yes to the people out there building bridges. That’s why I don’t just have dread about the worst that could happen, but hope for what comes next.”

In front of an LGBTQ-friendly audience, Harris showcased her long-standing support for same-sex marriage and criticised Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, for not supporting these marriages.

However, the event raised more than $2 million, even as some big-dollar donors have held back from writing checks amid growing concerns about Biden’s candidature and how long the campaign can continue operating.

Harris closed by invoking Harvey Milk, the famed gay political pioneer in San Francisco.

“Those who oppose progress will always try to suggest that a movement for freedom is somehow subversive and undermines who we are as a nation.

“Harvey Milk liked to say, ‘Hope will never be silent — and neither will we,’” Harris said.