Inside Dolly Parton's demanding band members standard

Dolly Parton admitted she was a tough boss, which contributed to her reputation in Nashville.

As reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, keeping a job in Parton’s band was notoriously difficult despite the excitement of touring.

In the 1970s, Dolly Parton and her band toured extensively. As the singer worked to refine her sound as a solo artist, she hired and fired numerous musicians.

Her guitarist, Don Roth, described her as demanding and quick to dismiss anyone who didn’t meet her standards.

In the book Dolly by Alanna Nash, he said, "first of all, everybody’s afraid they’re gonna get fired; there’s no stability."

"Because if she doesn’t like you, and chances are she won’t, she will fire you. If she doesn’t like your attitude, if she doesn’t get ‘good vibes,’ as esoteric as that is, from you on or off the stage, she doesn’t care if you’re the best player in the world. She’s not going to keep you in the group," he added.

Notably, Parton also admitted, "I’ve probably gone through more musicians than anybody, but it’s not personal, it never is," adding, "I have a reputation in Nashville — you can’t keep a job with Dolly Parton — but that’s not so, really. I have to have the perfect sound for me, and I’ve nearly achieved that."