Clintons back Biden despite challenging campaign

Clintons support Biden amid campaign concerns. —Reuters

Former President Bill Clinton and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are privately urging donors to keep supporting President Joe Biden’s campaign. This comes after Biden’s poor debate performance against Donald Trump, which caused concerns for the Democratic Party.

A source told CNN that the Clintons are respecting Biden’s decisions. Nevertheless, another source who recently had talks with the Clintons said it’s more accurate to say they are deferential to the process.

“It doesn’t matter what anybody says or thinks — unless Biden decides he will drop out of the 2024 race or the delegates vote for somebody else, he is the party’s presumptive nominee,” the second source said.

Additionally, this source hasn’t shared their personal opinions on whether Biden should still aim for the second term.

Donors are worried about Biden’s campaign due to recent fundraising struggles.

Speaking to CNN, one major donor questioned how the campaign could continue without sufficient funds, noting fewer fundraising events lately.

“I don’t know how you campaign with a broadening electoral map without money. I don’t know what they’re doing. I don’t know,” one major Democratic donor said on Friday. “I’ve never seen this strategy where you think you can win without money.”

They also noted that the emails from the campaign for events and fundraisers have significantly slowed in recent weeks. “They seem far and few between,” they said.

Despite these concerns, the 81-year-old’s campaign has seen strong grassroots support and has scheduled upcoming fundraisers in several major cities, including Chicago, Northern and Southern California.

“He will be doing big fundraisers and focusing on continuing to bolster grassroots fundraising,” Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said on MSNBC on Saturday.

Moreover, Vice President Kamala Harris is also defending the Democratic Representative and engaging with donors. Harris attended a fundraiser event in Massachusetts on Saturday.