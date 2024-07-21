 
Kylie Jenner gives insights into dreamy Italian getaway

Kylie Jenner gave her followers glimpses of her vacation in Italy

July 21, 2024

Kylie Jenner just found a way to spend her time with a rather dreamy Italian getaway.

On July 20, the 26-year-old The Kardashians star took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of glamorous images.

The snaps feature her, in Italy, enjoying a vacation as she posed for the camera in front of an open window, adorned in a backless halter-top look.

As the beauty mogul showed off her shoes and designer purses in another photo, she captioned the post, "when in Italy."

While in another post, that Kylie uploaded on Saturday, the mother of two, gave a look of her soon-to-be-launched black bodysuit that belongs to her clothing line, Khy.

She paired the attire with rectangular sunglasses, wore her hair in a wavy style and used some her lip products from her make-up line, Kylie Cosmetics.

Set to the tune of CHIHIRO by dreamsoda, she captioned the post, "Quick change for dinner / obsessed with this new @khy capri catsuit coming soooon. Wearing ‘cappuccino’ lip liner & ‘love that 4 u’ tinted butter balm @kyliecosmetics."

