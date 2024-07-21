Donald Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Joe Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris.(right) left) and Republican presidential candidate former US president Donald Trump speak during a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 27, 2024. — Reuters/Files

Trump says Biden not fit to run for president.

Says Biden rose to presidency through lies.

US will suffer greatly because of his presidency: Trump

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told CNN on Sunday that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden who stepped aside as his party's candidate.



A CNN reporter said on X that Trump made the comments to the network shortly after Biden announced his decision.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump's remarks came after US President Joe Biden decided to end his reelection campaign earlier in the day. His decision followed a series of strategic missteps by his campaign team and White House aides that amplified concerns that the 81-year-old president wouldn't be able to win in November's election, or run the country for another four years.

Biden's halting performance at the June 27 presidential debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump, pushed even some of his closest allies to question whether he could endure a full campaign, and added gasoline to a smoldering Democratic party movement questioning the wisdom of his second term.

Within days, Biden went from the party's figurehead to a liability. He became the first sitting president to stand down from a possible reelection since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.

Kamala Harris in focus

US Vice President Kamala Harris seems like the obvious choice, and Biden has given her his endorsement.

Harris, who has been a heartbeat away from the Oval Office since Biden's January 2021 swearing in, is well positioned to be the Democratic Party's standard-bearer.



The 59-year-old Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, is a trailblazer.

She was the first Black person and the first woman to serve as California's attorney general, and then was the first US senator of South Asian descent.

She is now the first woman and first Black vice president.

During her career as a prosecutor, Harris had a reputation for being tough — a trait she could use to advantage in a campaign expected to focus on crime and immigration.

But some progressive Democrats have been critical of her strict punishment of minor offenders, saying it disproportionately affected minorities.

Harris also suffers from a dismal approval rating, which could prompt Democrats to find another solution.