Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes return to Instagram for THIS reason

Sean 'Diddy' Combs previously wiped his Instagram clean amid inappropriate conduct allegations

July 22, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs just returned to Instagram and for very special reason.

Amid allegations of s** trafficking, the musician had deleted his social media presence, however, he has made a return to celebrate his daughter, Chance Combs’ birthday.

“My babygirl turned 18 today,” he captioned the Instagram post.

He continued, “I’m so proud of you Chance. I love you. @myfancychance.”

The 54-year-old rapper uploaded snaps of his teenage daughter, whom her shares with Sarah Chapman.

Chance can be seen standing at a beach in crochet dress while in another picture Diddy could be seen taking a nap with his daughter in the nostalgic picture.

The future NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts student took to the comments section to express her love and gratitude over the wish from her father, writing, “thank youu i love you.”

This celebratory post comes a month after Diddy removed his presence on Instagram, which includes the video of him apologizing for the abuse that he inflicted on ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

For the unversed, the 37-year-old singer filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs accusing him of physical abuse and r***. However, the exes settled the lawsuit the very next day.

