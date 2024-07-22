Donald Trump's ex-VP lauds Joe Biden on 'making right decision'





President Joe Biden (left) addressing a crowd and former vice president Mike Pence — Reuters/AFP/File

Republican Mike Pence, who served as the vice president in former US president Donald Trump's office, has praised President Joe Biden after he stepped back from the US presidential election 2024 race.

Pence lauded Biden for making the "right decision" not to run in the election and for putting the interests of the American nation first.

“President Biden made the right decision for our country, and I thank him for putting the interests of our nation ahead of his own,” the former VP wrote on his X account.

Pence also urged both parties’ leaders to remain calm and send a message of strength and resolve.

“After the assassination attempt on President Trump and President Biden’s decision to end his campaign, now is a time for leaders in both parties to project calm and send a message of strength and resolve to America’s friends and enemies alike that, whatever the state of our politics, the American people are strong and our American military stands ready to defend our freedom and our vital national interests anywhere in the world,” he added.

Pence’s support for Biden is not a shock as the former VP and Trump had a falling out over taking different opinions on the 2020 electoral college results on January 6, 2021, when riots broke out in the US Capitol building as chants of “hang Mike Pence” rang out.

As for the new Democratic presidential nominee, the Democrats are lining up to have current Vice President Kamala Harris to be elected as the new candidate for the election in November

However, as the VP, who was also appointed running mate by President Biden for his US election 2024 campaign seems the apparent candidate to take the charge, the Democratic nominee will be revealed after the delegates have cast their ballots in the first week of August just a few days before the Democratic National Convention goes underway.