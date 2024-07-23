Prince George causes friction in Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are going through a rough patch after having intense arguments over their son, second in line to the throne, Prince George’s future.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have been arguing over their son’s future as they are worried a formal role as a working royal would be too much for him to handle.

Writing in his book, Gilded Youth, royal author and expert Tom Quinn revealed that the Prince of Wales does not want his son’s future to reflect his past.

“I’ve heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role,” the expert said.

Referring to his inside sources, Quinn said that the Prince and Princess of Wales “are worried that it will be too much” for George, who recently turned 11.

“It’s almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn’t have been made to attend, most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age,” he noted.

William has previously admitted to have felt “completely numb” walking behind his mother Princess Diana’s casket, saying it was “one of the hardest things I've ever done.”

“A lot of people criticised that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and specially Harry, do,” Quinn noted.

“So I think people are remembering this and thinking, ‘Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the Coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?'”