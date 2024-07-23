Meghan Markle's adding to Prince Harry's royal feud

Meghan Markle has just been called out for being a key reason for Prince Harry’s royal feud with Prince William and the rest of the Firm.

Royal commentator Svar Nanan-Sen issued these observations, while keeping in mind the Sussexes with GB News.

According to him, “The absence of Meghan in the UK has been compounded for Prince Harry by his feud with the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

Because it’s made it so that “Harry is no longer on speaking terms with his brother or Princess Catherine.”

Even when he did come to the UK, it was a solo trip back in 2023, for King Charles Coronation in May and there he was left to sit in the third row of Westminster Abbey, with other non-working members of the Royal Family.

According to a report by the outlet, one of Meghan’s main reasons for not coming to the Coronation was the possible booing she would have to endure at Prince Harry’s side.

For those unversed, a similar idea perpetuated at the Invictus Games where Meghan Markle was the only royal to stand alongside Prince Harry.