Spice Girl Emma Bunton caught in a battle over her £4M earnings

Emma Bunton reportedly found herself in a battle over her £4M earnings from the Spice Girls' 2019 reunion tour.

Baby Spice joined her bandmates, Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C, to perform as a foursome without Victoria Beckham, in 13 sold-out gigs across the UK which raked over £60M in overall ticket sales.

As per the reports by The Sun, Emma was paid a £3,929,282, before placing her company, that she had set up, to handle her show earnings, and into voluntary liquidation in 2021.

However, the publication reported that after already paying £748,014 in corporation tax and believing the matter was settled, the singer has since been given a further bill of £185,006.

As per Daily Mail, HMRC also believes that Emma has a third debt to pay.

Furthermore, as per the earlier outlet, liquidators for her company Monsta Touring Ltd claimed, “our understanding was that all tax had already been paid. Since March 2023 we have been in correspondence with HMRC to resolve the position. This is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, fellow Spice Girl, Mel C made a surprise visit last month during Orbital's set at the Glastonbury festival and is ready to play another show at Worthy Farm alone after her 2023 performance.