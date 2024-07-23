Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark Selena Gomez birthday with double date

July 23, 2024
Brooklyn Beckham wished Selena Gomez birthday with a sweet double date photo.
Selena Gomez celebrated her 32nd birthday on July 22.
Brooklyn took to Instagram Story to share a cozy photo of the couple with Selena and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, during a double date with the 25-year-old and his wife Nicola Peltz.
He captioned the image with, "Happy birthday @selenagomez x have the most amazing day We love you x"
On the other hand, Nicola, Gomez's longtime pal also posted a black-and-white photo of herself and the Only Murders in the Building actress in matching sparkly minidresses.
"Happy birthday @selenagomez I love you so much! I hope all your dreams come true," Nicola wrote.
The friendship between Selena and the Beckhams, which began in September 2022, has been strong, with the trio joking about being in a "throuple."
Selena and Benny also celebrated her special day with a series of sweet throwback snaps, with Benny calling Selena his “teddy bear” in a loving tribute.