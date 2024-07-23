 
Hailey Bieber addresses constant public judgement on her marriage to Justin

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have frequently been the subject of speculation about their relationship

July 23, 2024

Hailey Bieber addresses constant public judgement on her marriage to Justin

Hailey Bieber addressed constant scrutiny around her relationship with husband Justin Bieber.

During her interview with W Magazine, Hailey expressed her frustration over negative attention on her marriage with Justin since its beginning.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one, ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” Hailey said.

Hailey and Justin, who tied the knot in September 2018, have frequently been the subject of speculation about their relationship.

The Rhodes founder and the Baby hitmaker are expecting their first kid together.

The couple announced pregnancy in May after keeping it a secret for almost six months.

During the same interview, Hailey revealed the stress around keeping their pregnancy a secret, saying, "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

